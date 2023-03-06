West Monroe, LA – (03/06/23)

Our spring pattern is still kicking this week! Expect continued warm and humid conditions through a large portion of the week, a little cooler after some rain for Thursday into Early Friday.

Tonight

Another warm and humid evening is expected, increasing cloud cover and fog is eyeing the area for the late evening and into early tomorrow. A good chunk of the ArkLaMiss likely sees reduced visibilities with our developing fog, although there are questions as to how far fog pushes northward. Generally speaking, fog looks to push somewhere near I-20 to past the Arkansas state line. Lows fall to the lower and middle 60s.

Tomorrow

A large part of the week will be influenced by a stalling boundary, which has become a reoccurring theme over the last few weeks to months. This allows for warm, humid, cloudy skies, as well as spotty shower chances. High temperatures likely find the upper 70s to middle 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

End of the Week

As we get better upper level forcing, a weak front finally pushes through the area Thursday into early Friday. Its the best rain chances we have through the work week, although rainfall doesn’t look like a guarantee for all. While cooler air attempts to push in this weekend, it will be quickly halted by another southerly wind regime that keeps us warm. Another bout of rain early next week as well as some type of “cooldown” with be the focus of the back half of the forecast.