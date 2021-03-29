Evening Forecast: Monday, March 29th, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! After a chilly start to the day, it’s been a beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs have been able to get into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Skies will remain clear early on, but clouds will eventually fill back in late. Temperatures will be somewhat more mild compared to last night, with lows in the upper 40’s/lower to middle 50’s.

Clouds will continue through the early part of Tuesday, with showers and a few thunderstorms filling back in through the second part of the day. Highs will be on the warmer side, getting into the middle to upper 70’s.

Showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours, lingering into the first half of Wednesday. This system will be a cold front, so cooler air will start to fill in behind the storms through the day. Highs will generally start off in the middle to upper 60’s, cooling through the day.

These storms moving through will have the capability to produce some severe weather potential. The northern half of the ArkLaMiss is under a Marginal (1/5) risk for the possibility of some isolated damaging winds, hail, and maybe a tornado. Even though we’ll have numerous showers and storms, the overall severe risk is limited.

The good news is, this front will clear out, and we will be left with quiet conditions through the end of the week, continuing into the weekend. With this being said, chilly temperatures will return, with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Thursday night could potentially be a night of frosty conditions. We recover nicely temperature wise into the weekend, with a low chance for showers returning Monday.