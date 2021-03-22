Evening Forecast: Monday, March 22nd, 2021













WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! It’s been another nice day today, but clouds have been on the increase through the day. With this being said, it’s been a warm day, with highs in the 70’s.

Our next system will start to make itself known later tonight, with light showers moving in mainly after midnight. Lows are expected to remain on the milder side, with lows in the lower 60’s/upper 50’s expected.

This system will bring the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. We could see an isolated strong storm possible.

We get a break for our Wednesday, as our atmosphere resets for our next system. Most of the day will be nice, with highs returning into the upper 70’s. Showers and storms will return later on during the night ahead of our next system for Thursday.

Showers and storms will be possible through our Thursday, with the potential for severe weather returning. While details are not 100% clear at this moment, we could see some severe storms very late Wednesday through mainly the first half of Thursday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible during late Wednesday night into Thursday. At this time, the overall threat appears on the lower end of the spectrum, but it’s something to keep an eye on. Stay updated with the latest forecast, as details will become more clear in the coming days.

The good news is, we clear out (for the most part) heading into the weekend. We could see some isolated to scattered showers and storms for Saturday, but temperatures will remain on the warmer side, in the middle to upper 70’s.