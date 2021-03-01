Evening Forecast: Monday, March 1st, 2021









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday, first day of March and the first day of Meteorological Spring! It’s been feeling a little more like Winter across the area, with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We’ve also been dealing with times of rain across our area.

Showers will continue through this evening, becoming more numerous throughout the night. While we could have some areas of thunder, no severe weather is expected. it will also remain on the cooler side, with lows in the 40’s.

Showers will stay with us through the first half of our Tuesday, coming to an end mainly after noon with clouds remaining. Highs will not warm up much; only reaching the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

We will start to see more Spring-like temperatures from Wednesday on, as our weather enters an overall quiet pattern. We will see lots of sunshine returning, with temperatures rebounding to the 60’s and 70’s. Aside from Friday, we will stay dry, with times of clouds and sun. We could see some scattered showers through the day Friday.