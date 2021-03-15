Evening Forecast: Monday, March 15th, 2021



































WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! We started off the day with some clouds, showers and storms, but quickly went back to blue skies and nice temperatures. Highs have been in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Things change into tonight, as a round of showers and storms is possible late. Lows are expected to remain on the mild side, falling into the upper 50’s/lower 60’s.

Things remain unsettled into our Tuesday. A warm front will lift through the ArkLaMiss, and this will bring the warm, humid and unstable airmass back to the area. This front will also be responsible for some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to get to the upper 70’s/lower 80’s.

There will be enough moisture and instability in place for a few strong to severe storms capable of producing some damaging winds and hail. This is a low chance (1/5) and covers most of the ArkLaMiss.

The better chance for severe storms comes on Wednesday. A potent but compact storm system will move through a good chunk of the southern United States. This storm system could set the stage for a potentially significant severe weather event for much of the South, which also includes the ArkLaMiss.

This storm system will bring the potential for all modes of severe weather, which includes damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. As of now, the highest chance for significant severe weather is for portions of northeast Louisiana and eastern southern Arkansas. These locations are already under an Enhanced risk (3/5), with a Slight (2/5) for everyone else.

Regardless of risk level, it appears all locations have the chance for impactful severe weather, which includes the potential for strong, long track tornadoes. Timing looks to be during a good chunk of the day Wednesday.

Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared for impactful severe weather. Make sure to know where to go/take shelter once warnings are issued. Have an emergency kit that includes a helmet, some clothes, food, water and medications/other emergency supplies.

The good news is, this system will push out later Wednesday night, with nice, quiet weather returning for the rest of the week and into the weekend.