Evening Forecast: Monday, June 28th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy your day today; weather-wise, it’s been another typical Summer day across the ArkLaMiss. Through the day, we’ve seem isolated to scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Times of brief, heavy rainfall and some cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main hazards. Temperatures have been variable due to precipitation. Temperatures have been anywhere from the middle 70’s to the lower 90’s.

Eventually, this activity will wind down once the sun goes down. With this being said, we could be dealing with some lingering showers and storms a few hours after sunset. Lows tonight will eventually fall into the lower 70’s.

High pressure does try to strengthen during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe, which would limit storm chances and would raise temperatures by a few degrees. With this being said, this pattern is not expected to last very long.

Things change as a cold front works into our area for Friday, continuing into the Independence Day holiday. It appears at this time the best chance of rain will be Friday, with widespread showers and storms expected. This activity is expected to linger into the holiday weekend, so for folks with outdoor plans, be ready for the potential for showers and storms. The good news is, this front looks to cool us down, and high temperatures should remain below average in the upper 80’s through the weekend.

Northwesterly flow remains in place through the following week. This will continue to keep our temperatures on the cooler side of average, as well as keep elevated chances for showers and storms around.