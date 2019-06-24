Evening Forecast: Monday, June 24th









It’s been a rough start to the week for many of us due to morning storms causing damage. We’ve had many reports of damage and power outages from straight line winds from all across the ArkLaMiss. Thankfully, storms cleared the area early on, and the majority of the day ha been fairly nice, with highs in the middle 80’s.

Tonight is expected to be a much quieter night for all of us. We will have a few passing clouds around, but all of us will be quite and cool, with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Depending on how calm the winds stay, we could see some areas of patchy fog out there as well.

Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day with highs getting into the upper 80’s. There will be a weak disturbance that will move through that will provide enough upper level support for some showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Those will continue through the evening, dissipating after the sun sets.

Unsettled weather will remain for the remainder of the extended period. We’ll see a combination of showers and storms from daytime heating and weak disturbances. Highs will generally be in the lower 90’s and lows will be in the lower 70’s.