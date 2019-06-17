Evening Forecast: Monday, June 17th Video

Happy Monday! We've seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms around through the afternoon. These are expected to continue through the evening, eventually diminishing after the sun goes down. Lows will be in the lower 70's.

Our Tuesday should be somewhat drier. We will see less in the way of shower and storm activity than what we have seen in the past few days. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly after noon, and will continue through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80's and lows will be in the lower 70's.

A disturbance will move through Wednesday, bringing a somewhat higher chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Timing is all over the place, as some models want to bring in the severe weather Wednesday morning, and some for Wednesday night. Regardless, a Slight (2/5) risk is out for mainly southern Arkansas, with a Marginal (1/5) risk roughly along and north of I-20. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower 90's and lows will be in the lower to middle 70's.

Another system will move across the ArkLaMiss for Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms once again. Severe weather looks limited with this round. Highs will be in the lower 90's and lows in the middle 70's.

We will get a break from the showers and storms for Friday and Saturday. Near seasonal heat and humidity will be with us and a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the middle 90's and lows will be in the middle 70's.

More pop up showers and storms will develop for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the lower 90's and lows will be in the lower 70's.