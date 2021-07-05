Evening Forecast: Monday, July 5th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe 4th of July weekend! It’s been another hot and mostly dry day for the ArkLaMiss; our pattern is in the middle of a change back to more typical summertime heat and humidity. We’ve also seen a few stray showers and storms popping up, and they’ve been mainly concentrated through our southern parishes.

While we could have a few showers liner tonight, most of the activity we have will end once the sun goes down. Lows will be a little warmer than the past few nights, and humidity values will also be higher. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 70’s.

More moisture, and somewhat better upper level support moves in for our Tuesday, which should result in a somewhat better chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90’s.

Much better moisture and upper level support moves in for Wednesday, which should result in a much better chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. We could even see a few of them linger into the overnight hours. the increase in convection should allow high temperatures to be on the cooler side as well; they’re expected to get into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

High pressure ridging tightens its grip over the area beginning Thursday, continuing into the first half of next weekend. This will allow for warmer high temperatures, and less rain chances, especially for Friday and Saturday.

We then could see another “not so hot” front move in for the second half of next weekend, which would allow for more in the way of showers and storms. Highs during this timeframe look to be stay unchanged, staying in the lower 90’s. It’s all going to boil down whether or not this front stalls before it gets to us, or if it can actually move through. Those details will need to be ironed out over the next several days.