WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, a very isolated chance of severe weather will be very concentrated to central and southern Arkansas. We will continue to monitor storms if they develop over the course of the evening and night. Overnight lows will be very warm, very muggy, and humid. Most locations will only see their low temperatures fall to the mid and upper 70s.

Tomorrow, the morning will already be off to a warm start, lower to mid 80s by 8:00 am for much of the region. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine is on the way for the next few days. That’s good news if you are tired of thunderstorms but if you don’t like the heat, that’s a different story. With the lack of cloud cover and rain to provide any relief from the heat, daytime highs will soar to the upper 90s rather quickly. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8:00 pm that evening. Heat safety will be very important for the next few days, stay safe!