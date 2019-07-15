Evening Forecast: Monday, July 15th











WEST MONROE, LA (7/15/19) – Happy Monday! Things started on a rather wet note, especially across the southern half of Louisiana. This did soak a little bit of the ArkLaMiss, which prompted Flash Flood Warnings in our southernmost and river parishes. Good news is, now things are quiet.

Dry air had really busted our rain chances through much of Barry’s life cycle, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Scattered showers and storms will persist through the afternoon and early evening, but things will eventually quiet down by the time we get into late evening, especially into the overnight hours.

Besides the outside chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, things will remain quiet. Lows will drop into the middle 70’s for us, and depending on how still the air can get, we could see some areas of patchy fog.

There will be a rain band off towards the north that will impact portions of Arkansas later tonight into tomorrow. some of the showers and storms could skirt our counties in southern Arkansas, but most of us will be dry.

This bad will eventually move south and eastward through the day on Tuesday, keeping scattered shower and thunderstorm chances around, only about a 30 percent chance. this chance will also be mainly limited to locations along and north of I-20.

By the time we get to Wednesday, our weather will really start to calm down, warm up and dry out. High will return to the middle 90’s by the second half of the week into the weekend, as high pressure will remain in control of our weather. Outside of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, we will remain dry and hot, but temperatures will be fairly seasonal.