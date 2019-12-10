Evening Forecast: Monday, December 9th







WEST MONROE, LA (12/09/19) Good Monday to you! Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the warm weather we’ve seen. Our temperatures have been able to get into the middle to upper 70’s thanks to a quick shift in our winds. Once we saw the winds shift, we saw our warming trend begin as early as last night. So far most of our day has been dry, but we’ve seen a few showers today.

Tonight, showers will eventually evolve into a steady rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. The colder air associated with the cold front will start to work its way through our area around midnight. We will fall quickly to the middle 40’s by the time we start our day Tuesday.

The rain is in no hurry to go anywhere as this system has plenty of moisture to work with. We will see it continuing through much of the day, eventually wrapping up by the time we get to Tuesday evening and overnight. It looks like the air will be cold enough with the moisture to provide a window of frozen precipitation for mainly southern Arkansas.

As far as impacts go, they look to be minimal at this time. Due to it being so warm today, accumulation looks very unlikely. With this being said, there could be some light accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The cold air sticks around for a little while after this system moves out. Lows will be below freezing for the next couple nights following this system, but skies will be clear.

Aside from some increased cloud cover for Thursday into Friday, our weather will remain fairly tranquil. We will see our highs recover from the lower 50’s to the upper 60’s by the time we get to the weekend. This doesn’t last too long though, as our next chance for rain looks to return next Monday.