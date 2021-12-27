Evening Forecast – Monday, December 27th

West Monroe, LA – (12/27/21)

Temperatures this afternoon were able to reach the mid and upper 70s with some reaching the lower 80s briefly this afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy skies with winds remaining out of the southwest. A dry and warm last few days, but the rain chances return for a good portion of the week and into the weekend.

Conditions tonight will still be warm and partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds will remain relatively light and out of the south and southwest.

Daytime highs will return to the mid and upper 70s tomorrow with some reaching the lower 80s. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions are expected with chances of rain at 20%. Some showers with an isolated storm are possible tomorrow.

***Severe Potential Discussion***

Wednesday into early Thursday – Some severe weather looks possible from Wednesday into early Thursday. In terms of our severe weather outlook, there is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) and a slight risk (level 2 of 5) over portions of the ArkLaMiss. Potential hazards include the possibility for strong damaging winds, hail, as well as an isolated brief tornado. Severe potential driven primarily by a stalling cold front as well as our warm and moisture rich environment.

Saturday into Early Sunday – A well forced low pressure system looks to gather itself and move eastward through portions of this week. This brings some severe potential come the weekend. We are still many days out, so we will get the fine tuned details through the week. With this system, the upper level pattern looks to be more supportive, and will likely carry, better severe potential. Taking this into account, as well as the moist and warm environment we will have, there is some level of concern. More to come this week.