Evening Forecast – Monday, December 21st









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday and first day of Winter! I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather we had across the arklamiss today. We saw lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. While skies have remained mostly clear, some clouds are trying to move in from the south, which are wanting to put a damper on tonight’s big cosmic event.

Tonight we saw something called The Great Conjunction, which is essentially the combination of Saturn and Jupiter in the Southwestern sky. It is also known as the Christmas or Bethlehem star, and hasn’t been seen in nearly 800 years.

Today is also the Winter Solstice, which has to do with the earth’s tilt and it’s proximity to the sun. Because our tilt doesn’t change, but our proximity does, this is how were allowed to have seasons. For us, there is less sunshine in the North Pole and more in the South, and thus that’s why we see Winter here.

But the first few days of winter won’t necessarily feel like it in the arklamiss. Tomorrow and Wednesday are looking to be well above average, with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. We will see some times of clouds and sun, but all in all, we will be dry.

Clouds and moisture start to increase as we head into our Wednesday, as our next system moves through. Highs will remain on the warmer side, getting into the middle 60’s.

Showers and storms will start to form during the day on Wednesday, but will increase in coverage and intensity as they move their way south and east. This should keep the potential for any severe weather to our south and east at the moment, but this is something to keep an eye on.

Once this front moves through our area, the chilly temperatures will return to the arklamiss. While Christmas eve and Christmas day look dry (sorry… no white Christmas this year), it will feel like winter as highs will only be in the lower 50’s. We should see freezing temperatures on Christmas morning as well, so it won’t be a t-shirt and shorts Christmas.

The dry times stay around for a short bit, but another system moves in for the weekend. This will bring a low chance of showers back to our area. It appears this will bring a low chance, as the system is weak overall.