Evening Forecast – Monday, December 20th

West Monroe, LA – (12/20/21)

Temperatures this afternoon well below average, with most stuck in the middle and lower 40s. Parts of southern Arkansas residing in the upper 30s for a large portion of the day. Light rain and cloud cover being the story for the day because of the upper level low moseying across the ArkLaMiss.

As that upper level low continues its trek eastward, rain chances exit the forecast. Clouds will linger through the evening with clearing expected through the morning hours tomorrow. As for temperatures this evening, they don’t have too far to drop with lows expected to be in the upper and middle 30s.

With some early clearing, temperatures will have a better warm up into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. The lack of rainfall and clearing skies is the reason for the warmer temperatures tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be the first day of the warming trend that we will see through the week. Below average today, but above average and into the 70s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.