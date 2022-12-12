West Monroe, LA – (12/12/22)



Severe Weather Potential – Tuesday Dec 13th (Tomorrow) |

An approaching cold front brings the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Who:

The entire ArkLaMiss has some potential for severe weather tomorrow (Tuesday 12/13). The greatest risk of severe weather is along and south of the I-20 corridor, folks in the Enhanced (orange) Risk. Severe potential decreases somewhat into south Arkansas, but all severe hazards will still be possible.

Threats:

All severe weather hazards will remain possible. Strong severe storms may be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and isolated hail.

Timing:

The first half of the day will stay fairly dry, warm, and overcast. Storms will develop around and west of the ArkLaMiss around 2-4pm. From then on, storms will push eastward through the area. Rain will wrap up late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Most activity will start to taper off around midnight to 2am

Make sure to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts and stay weather aware tomorrow!