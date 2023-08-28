WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will drop to the lower end of the 70s. Clouds and any good chance for measurable rainfall clear out as the night goes on. Winds out of the northeast have the potential to be slightly breezy until morning.

Tomorrow, another day of at or below average temperatures, mostly in the lower 90s. A spotty shower or storm later in the day for the eastern parishes and counties isn’t out of the question. Widespread rain doesn’t look like it will be back in the picture for a week or so.