Evening Forecast – Monday, August 16th

West Monroe, LA – Monday Evening

Temperatures today topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated showers and storms through the Arklamiss. Temperatures tonight likely in the middle to lower 70s with isolated showers ending through the course of the evening. Conditions tomorrow, generally speaking, will be similar to today. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with chances for isolated showers in the afternoon.

General patterns show temperatures remaining relatively mild through the middle of the week as well as chances for isolated rain. Looking toward the end of the week and the weekend, rain chances looking to diminish and temperatures looking to climb.