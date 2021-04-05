Evening Forecast: Monday, April 5th, 2021





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! I hope you were able to have a wonderful day today; we saw a day filled with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Heading into tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, but we’ll have a few clouds around. Lows will be on the milder side, falling into the middle to upper 50’s.

Atmospheric moisture will continue to increase through the day Tuesday, which will mean somewhat more cloud cover and warmer temperatures. We will also have the chance for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be able to get into the lower 80’s.

Things change dramatically into Wednesday, as our next storm system moves in. Showers and storms will develop across our northwestern areas during the afternoon, pushing southeast through the area during the later afternoon/evening, before moving out after midnight.

These showers and storms will offer the potential for severe weather. Much of the ArkLaMiss remains under a Slight (2/5) risk for all modes of severe weather (hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes). At this time, it appears that the most widespread impact will be damaging straight line winds, but with the ingredients in place, tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Thursday looks to be briefly quieter, before more showers and storms move in for Friday. These storms do not appear to carry a severe threat.

The weekend is also looking dry, with some clouds from time to time. Temperatures will also remain on the warmer side behind the system, getting into the lower to middle 80’s. More showers and storms could return for the start of next week.