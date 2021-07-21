Evening Forecast – July 21st, 2021

West Monroe, LA – July 21st

Temperatures this afternoon are warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Only a couple of isolated showers this afternoon, rain chances for this evening are slim to none. As for temperatures tonight, things will remain in the low to mid 70s. High temperatures tomorrow will settle in the low 90s with some possibility of reaching the mid 90s.

Taking a broad look at changes over the next couple of days, Temperatures will be increasing and rain chances will be decreasing. Daytime highs are looking to climb to the mid and upper 90s as we head into the weekend and starting next week. Overnight lows will likely be in the mid to upper 70s. As for rain chances, things will be coming increasingly scarce and isolated.

Make sure you drink plenty of water over the next couple of days while also limiting the amount of time you spend outdoors.