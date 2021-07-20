Evening Forecast – July 20th, 2021

West Monroe, LA – July 20th

Temperatures today, although somewhat mild, are not as mild as yesterday with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms have been present through the course of the afternoon with chances this evening only around 10%. Tonight’s lows will likely drop to the low to mid 70s and rebound tomorrow to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Over the course of the next couple of days, things should dry up with rain chances primarily limited to the afternoon. But, as things dry up with limited rain and cloud cover, daytime highs will be looking to reach the mid and upper 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen as the summer heat returns.