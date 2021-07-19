Evening Forecast – July 19th, 2021

West Monroe, LA – July 19th

Temperatures today have been mild for the season with plenty of rain cooled air and cloud cover. Chances of rain for the rest of today and this evening remain relatively limited. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid to low 70s with daytime highs tomorrow rising back into the mid 80s. Cloud cover will be present at times tomorrow with showers and storms possible.

Over the next few days as things dry-up, daytime highs are looking to warm-up to the mid to upper 90s towards the end of the week. Its important to remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen as the heat and sun returns to the Arklamiss.