WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, lingering showers and storms are set to fizzle out and clear overnight but some may hang around just long enough to dampen Friday night football plans. Lightning delays are possible if a storm is in the vicinity, stay weather aware of these late evening storms. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning are expected to fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be off to a partly cloudy start but sunshine is set to return early in the afternoon. An isolated, stray shower will be possible for the early morning hours of the day before sunrise. Later in the morning, along with the cloud cover thinning, rain stays clear for the rest of the weekend and early next week. Daytime highs reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is actually slightly below the average for this time of year.