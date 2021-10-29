Evening Forecast – Friday, October 29th

West Monroe, LA – (10/29/21)

Daytime highs this afternoon below average as cloud cover and windy conditions remain. Cloud cover looks to remain through the evening and begin departing into the morning on Saturday. Most of us seeing sunny skies through the weekend with temperatures warmer into the lower 70s.

As we start the next work week, we look to remain free from rain until the end of the week. Best chances for rain are for Thursday and Friday. We will continue to track this and bring updates.