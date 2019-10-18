Evening Forecast: Friday, October 18th 2019









WEST MONROE, LA (10/18/19) Happy Friday! We’re ending the work week on a beautiful note with lots of sunshine and down right comfortable temperatures. Highs today have been generally in the 70’s, which is closer to our average for this time of year.

Tonight will be a beautiful clear evening with light winds. Skies will also be clear and the air will remain still fairly dry, so temperatures will be allowed to fall into the upper 40’s lower 50’s once again.

We have a Tropical Storm out in the Gulf of Mexico. Potential Tropical cyclone Six became Nestor this morning. The only impact we’ve seen so far is the cloud cover from this system. It is moving fairly quickly off towards the north and east and will not affect the weather in the ArkLaMiss.

Saturday will continue the warming trend as highs are expected to get into the lower 80’s with some clouds during the afternoon. There will be a weak system that is off towards our west that will try to make it here but it will dissipate before doing so.

Warm, moist air will return Sunday ahead of our next big system. Some isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well, especially for our southern parishes.

Monday will offer the best chance for showers and storms as the cold front from our next system will bring a round of showers and storms throughout the day. Some strong to severe storms will be possible, especially the closer to the Mississippi river you are. Damaging winds, some small hail and an isolated brief tornado are possible.

This system clears out for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, leading to some more beautiful Fall weather. Highs will dip into the lower 70’s, with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

There looks to be another system moving in by the time we get to next weekend, but timing has been all over the place. It appears the system is being pushed back to now Friday, with scattered showers and storms returning.