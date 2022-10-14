WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Another beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, most of the region staying cloud-free and full of sunshine.

Tonight temperatures are expected to only drop into the high 50s, a bit warmer than previous nights. Besides, there isn’t much cloud cover, if any, and you need clouds to produce rain so tonight is staying dry. Winds are light out of the south.

Tomorrow, rain chances return in the afternoon hours, mostly for central and south Arkansas. There is a slight risk in central Arkansas, that a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather, so if you know anyone in the Little Rock area you may want to make sure they are weather aware. For the most part, moisture returns, and so does the humidity. High temperatures are going to reach up into the upper 80s, hopefully, the rain later in the day can provide some nice rain-cooled air.