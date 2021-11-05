Evening Forecast – Friday, November 5th

West Monroe, LA – (11/05/21)

Temperatures this afternoon reaching the lower to middle 60s with clear skies. A cold evening ahead of us as temperatures return to the middle and upper 30s again tonight. Frost possible across a good portion of the Arklamiss. Areas that don’t see frost could see some fog development in the early morning hours tomorrow.

The day tomorrow features temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s and mostly clear skies. The mostly clear and warming trend continues through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures by mid week look to reach the mid and upper 70s.

Best chances of rain are setting up on Thursday with a cold front pushing through. Rain coverage sits at 40% at this time. A better look at this system and more details to come.