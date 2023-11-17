WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, clouds will slowly thin out and even clear some starting from the north-northwest. That gradual clearing is what is going to allow our overnight lows to fall to slightly cooler temperatures than last night, mid 50s, but will still be a bit muggy. Rain chances are pretty slim, but not zero. An isolated area of light mist or drizzle isn’t out of the question until the lower, stratiform cloud cover moves out.

Tomorrow sunshine returns to the Ark-La-Miss earlier in the day, mostly clear skies are to be the main event through Saturday. High temperatures reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are out of the north once high pressure settles into the region.