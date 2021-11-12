Evening Forecast – Friday, November 12th

West Monroe, LA – (11/12/21)

Temperatures this afternoon able to reach the mid 60s to mid 70s depending on location. Mostly clear skies as some cloud cover hung around in parts of southern Arkansas.

The biggest player in the forecast is the punch of dry air expected to push in later this evening. As the dewpoints drop into the 20s, temperatures will be easy to cool into the mid to upper 30s in the overnight for some.

Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler with the drier air in place as daytime highs struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Regardless of temperatures, conditions through the weekend and into the beginning of next week features sunny skies. As daytime highs steadily increase through next week, rain returns to the forecast towards the end of the week.