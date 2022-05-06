West Monroe, LA – (05/06/22)

Skies clearing late last night and early this morning. Plenty of sunshine through the days as highs reached the middle 80s. Slightly drier air has moved in, I’m sure you noticed it feels less oppressive outside.

With the slightly drier air, temperatures will be slightly cooler once again overnight. Lows will fall to near 60, mid to upper 50s in southern Arkansas. Clear skies remain overnight.

Sunshine returns tomorrow as highs climb to near 90 degrees. Mostly clear skies will remain, maybe a few clouds but not much.

The weekend starts off our warm-up as mostly sunny conditions remain. High temperatures climb to the lower and middle 90s as we move into next week. Rain stays away for much of next week as potentially record setting heat moves in.