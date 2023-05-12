WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A few pop-up showers around midday that lingered into the afternoon, but most of the ArkLaMiss stayed pretty dry today.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the lower end of the 70s, a bit warmer than they were last night due to the absence of rain-cooled air. Speaking of rain, a stray shower or storm is not out of the question tonight but the chance of rain will stay fairly limited. Light winds out of the south keep the atmosphere full of moisture and humidity.

Tomorrow, daytime highs reach back into the upper end of the 80s, if the scattered showers and storms don’t develop earlier in the day, we could see some areas reach the lower 90s. On that note, the rain that could develop will primarily be in the afternoon and evening but could start as early as lunchtime. Winds will still be out of the south, making for a potentially muggy afternoon.