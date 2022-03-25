West Monroe, LA – (03/25/22)

Lows tonight will fall to the middle and lower 40s for most locations. Skies will remain clear as with calm to light winds.

Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will remain rather light and vary in direction through the day.

The weekend as a whole wont have much of anything for “hic-ups”. Sunny to mostly sunny skies as we move into the start of next week.

Rain chances return for the middle of next week. Rain chances are currently set for early Wednesday. Severe weather does seem possible with this storm system, but we remain several days out. Nothing to hang your hat on just yet.