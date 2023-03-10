West Monroe, LA – (03/10/23)

Clouds have been rather stubborn through the afternoon, only a few folks seeing sunshine through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures have remained cooler for many as a result.

Tonight

Lows will range from the lower 40s to upper 40s from north to south this evening. Those that hang on to the remnants of cloud cover overnight will stay a few degrees warmer. Clouds increase towards daybreak to provide another overcast start to the day.

Tomorrow

Another cloudy start is expected with some opportunity for a sun and cloud mix through the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. I would expect most to see somewhere from 68F to 73F.

Sunday’s Rain

A low pressure system will drive some rainfall through very late Saturday and into early Sunday. Storms closest to the center of low pressure will carry some severe potential. The likely culprit would be severe hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out (although odds are against a brief tornado)