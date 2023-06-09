WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Another round of isolated, spotty showers this afternoon, some of which may linger into the evening.

Tonight, rain will clear out of the area early in the evening, rain will be limited until tomorrow. Overnight lows are set to fall only to the lower end of the 70s, a degree or two warmer than the area was last night.

Tomorrow, we are tracking the potential for severe weather in the Ark-La-Miss. Daytime highs will be reaching into the lower 90s and dewpoint temperatures show ample moisture in the atmosphere. The combination of the two and additionally a stationary front to our south will provide ample resources for thunderstorms to develop.

The main threats for tomorrow, regarding severe weather, include damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Do be sure that you and those around you have more than one way to receive weather alerts.