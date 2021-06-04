Evening Forecast: Friday, June 4th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Friday! I hope you’ve been able to make the best out of the day, as we’ve been dealing with yet another crumby weather day across the ArkLaMiss. More showers and a few storms continue to bring times of heavy rain to the area. this is all thanks to a cut off low pressure system that is centered to our west.

Heading into tonight, shower activity should dwindle somewhat, but we don’t quite get ride of it; some showers will linger early on. With this being said, more showers and storms will return mainly after midnight. Lows will be on the milder side, in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

More scattered showers and storms are expected through our Saturday, as our system brings somewhat better upper level support. Highs will remain on the cooler side for this time of year, in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

As this cut off low pressure continues to sit and spin to our west, we can expect elevated chances for showers and storms through the next several days. Highs will not very much from day-to-day; generally staying in the lower 80’s.

This low pressure system will eventually fizzle out and drift away from the area, taking the elevated rain chances with it. We should start to see Chances for rain decreasing by about the Wednesday timeframe, with only some pop up showers and storms expected by the end of next week into the weekend. This will also allow our temperatures to get to more of the seasonal range, in the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s.