WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows are only expected to drop to the lower 80s and upper 70s. Actually, majority of the night we will reside in the 80s, only dropping to the upper 70s right before sunrise. Winds will be relatively calm until morning.

Tomorrow, the ridge that has sat over our area, and what has kept us dry and mostly clear for the past few days will start to break down. A trough off to our west will start to advance eastward, which will further weaken the ridge, with it comes a “cool” front. This trough, frontal boundary, and lower pressure typically means rain will start to come back into the picture as well as slightly cooler temperatures. For tomorrow specifically, there will be an isolated chance of rain throughout the day, roughly 10%. Daytime highs will again reach very, very warm temperatures, most areas will experience the upper 90s.