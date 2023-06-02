WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A pretty warm day here in the Ark-La-Miss, starting to feel “summer-like” out there.

Tonight, overnight lows will only fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s, so another muggy night. Rain chances are on the slim side but not completely zero, a stray overnight shower can’t be ruled out. Winds calm to light out of the northeast, clouds clearing overnight into the morning.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be back into the low 90s for another warm day, if you have outdoor plans I’d drink plenty of water and put on sunscreen. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon hours, mostly during peak daytime heating (2 pm-4 pm). Clouds will also become scattered and fill in as the day goes on.