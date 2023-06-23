WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, we can all expect rain free and mostly could free night across the Ark-La-Miss. Showers and storms out west in Texas and Oklahoma will meander south eastward, but will dissipate as they do so. Winds are light out of the east until morning.

Tomorrow, the chance for an isolated shower are very slim, but not zero. I wouldn’t rush to put any outdoor plans indoors unless you are trying to beat the heat. Speaking of heat, daytime highs in the afternoon will climb into the mid and potentially upper 90s. Heat indexes, thanks to the humidity, will make those mid 90s feel like upper 90s .Make sure you stay hydrated, your pets and plants too.