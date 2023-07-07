WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, isolated showers and storms will start to clear early in the evening. Overnight lows fall to the mid and muggy 70s with winds primarily light out of the south.

Tomorrow, daytime highs are a bit warmer, reaching the mid 90s in most locations. Rain has the potential to return in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the showers and storms that will develop are going to be confined to I-20 and north. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for southern Arkansas, the main threats being damaging wind and hail. Make sure you have your weather alerts turned on in the evening and overnight hours.