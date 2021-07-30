Evening Forecast – Friday, July 30th

West Monroe, LA – July 30th

Temperatures today, once again, were able to reach the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Activity on the Storm Tracker doppler radar has been slim to none. A surface high pressure continues to suppress afternoon shower chances. Temperatures tonight will fall again to the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to rise into the upper 90s with chances of reaching the lower triple digits.

Looking ahead, an overall pattern change is coming as a “cold” front impacts our area beginning late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Temperatures will be reduced and below average for a few days beginning Monday.

Have a great weekend, drink plenty of water and use sunscreen.