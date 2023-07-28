WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will make an attempt to drop to the mid 70s, rising dewpoint temperatures and increasing atmospheric moisture will make that difficult. The chance for any sort of rain will be near zero, not completely zero. Sea breeze from the gulf refuels the area with plenty of tropical moisture, as seen off to the east. Winds will be predominantly calm overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, daytime highs can range from 97-102 degrees across the area, which seems like a large range but it all depends on moisture. Heat index values will hover around Heat Advisory criteria, there are active Heat Advisories in effect until tomorrow evening for much of the Ark-La-Miss. The chance for rain will remain rather slim, an isolated pop-up shower isn’t out of the question but, it isn’t likely. A light breeze out of the southwest will provide very little relief from the heat.