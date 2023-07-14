WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will only fall to the lower 80s and upper 70s. Cloud cover will act as a blanket, trapping heat that would otherwise escape near the surface. Light and isolated showers are possible overnight, but will most likely be contained in southwestern Arkansas. Also, winds out of the south have the potential to be a bit breezy until morning.

Tomorrow, rain will push through the area fairly early in the morning, and clearing by midday. This is due to a trough of low pressure and adjacent cold front moving into the region and eventually stalling out, just as the past one had. Due to the rain clearing early in day, high temperatures have the ability to rebound to the upper 90s. Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the Ark-La-Miss until tomorrow evening, take your heat safety seriously to prevent heat strokes and dehydration.