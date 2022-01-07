Evening Forecast – Friday, January 7th

West Monroe, LA – (01/07/22)

A cool and mostly clear day across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures topping out in the mid 40s as most of the area sat below average.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid and lower 30s as clouds increase overnight. Could see some light showers overnight at about 10% rain chance.

Mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions tomorrow with daytime highs reaching the lower and middle 60s. As winds shift to out of the south, moisture increasing will allow for a better warm-up and shower/storm chances. Limited severe potential for tomorrow, a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for northwest portions of the ArkLaMiss. Severe threats include potential for hail and damaging wind gusts. Also, a weak/brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. Rain chances tomorrow are at 40%. Here is the severe outlook for Saturday into Sunday Morning.

Overnight temperatures will stay close to 60 degrees as moisture steadily increases dewpoints. Sunday holds onto the rain chances as a cold front passes through the morning and afternoon. A limited severe threat persists until the cold front passes. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) remains primarily for areas south of 1-20 for portions of Sunday. Here is the severe outlook for Sunday.

Another cool start to the week is expected as skies clear, somewhat, overnight into Monday morning.