West Monroe – (1/28/2022)

A cool but fairly breezy day here in the ArkLaMiss, the highest gust today being 25+ MPH. Temperatures reached the mid 50’s with increasing cloud cover as the day progressed.

Tonight is going to be fairly chilly so remember to take care of your four P’s: pets, pipes, plants, and people. Temperatures taking a dip into the mid to upper 20’s, clear skies, low dewpoint temperatures, and a light wind all lend a helping hand to make those temperatures drop quickly. Other than it being cold, it should be a quiet evening.

For tomorrow, the clouds are going to clear leaving us with a nice sunny day. Temperatures only reaching the mid 50’s with a southwest wind that could reach up to 10 MPH. As for the evening, temperatures again taking a dip to the low 30’s and even upper 20s for some of the more north parishes of the ArkLaMiss.

As the week continues, rain chances return to the forecast on Monday with a 10% chance, temperatures approaching the 70’s but not quite making it, they should stay in the upper 60’s then falling to the mid 40’s that night. Rain chances increase on Tuesday to 20% and is overall going to be warmer than previous days, thanks to the moisture returning into the atmosphere. The highs are again going to be near the 70’s only dropping to the low 50’s. On Wednesday, a cold front will make its way through, with that a 50% chance of showers, temperatures briefly warming up to 70 then making their way into the upper 50’s that evening. The drastic change in Temperature won’t occur till Thursday with lows back into the mid 30’s, a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out. This will leave the rest of the week dry and much cooler.