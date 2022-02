West Monroe, LA – (02/11/22)

Temperatures able to reach the lower and middle 70s once again this afternoon. Lows tonight will fall into the middle and lower 40s.

Winds will pick up into the day tomorrow with a passing cold front, N 5-15mph. Gusts could be 20-25mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.

A warming trend starts on Sunday and continues into the middle of next week.