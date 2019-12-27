Evening Forecast: Friday, December 27th









WEST MONROE, LA (12/27/19) Happy Friday to you! We started off the day with some showers across the ArkLaMiss, but most of the day has been dry. Temperatures have been warm once again, getting into the lower 70’s.

Isolated showers will continue through the night tonight and for a good deal of our Saturday. Lows will be very mild for this time of year, only dropping into the lower 60’s.

Most of Saturday should be warm, humid and quiet. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s once again with thick clouds and isolated showers.

Our cold front will swing through the area later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Along it, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread.

Some of these storms will be on the strong to severe, posing a low end risk of severe storms. A Mariginal (1/5) risk exists for much of the ArkLaMiss, mainly in the form of damaging winds. Hail and tornado risks are virtually zero.

After showers linger into Sunday morning, skies will clear. Temperatures will be falling through the day as well.

We start off the last week of 2019 on a sunny and dry note. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s, more seasonable for this time of year. But rain chances will move back in after we start 2020.

These showers look to linger into the first weekend of 2020. No severe weather in anticipated but highs will be in the 50’s so it will be a cold rain.