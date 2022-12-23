WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s cold, very cold, below freezing with wind chills that are even colder. I will say this, those of you who wanted a cold Christmas are certainly getting their wish.

Tonight’s overnight lows fall back into the teens, wind chills will make it feel more like lower teens and single digits. This is another night to drip your pipes and continue all your winter weather prep. Winds will continue to be breezy overnight and into tomorrow.

Daytime highs for Christmas Eve will climb into the lower end of the 30s, so still near freezing. Wind chills will make it feel like mid to lower 20s, stay bundled up. Chance of rain for the next few days stay near zero.

Have a Merry Christmas! -A.N.