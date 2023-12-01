WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, clouds and scattered showers will start to fill back into the area. Showers will mostly reside in the southern parishes of the Ark-La-Miss. Winds are out of the north with sustained speeds in the range of 5-10 mph. Overnight lows fall a bit cooler than last night but are still warmer than average for this time of year, dropping to the lower 50s.

Tomorrow, isolated showers may linger earlier in the day but will clear out as the day progresses, clouds following suit. Sunshine returns to the region and is here to stay for a while as high pressure from the northwest builds back in. Daytime highs reach into the mid and upper 60s.