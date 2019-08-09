Evening Forecast: Friday, August 9th









WEST MONROE, LA (8/9/19) Happy FRIDAY! The ArkLaMiss has certainly been putting the “Fri” in Friday, as it’s been a hot and humid one across the area. Hot is an understatement, as some of us have seen “feels like” temperatures of 117! Aside from some very minor shower and thunderstorm activity, most of us have been baking under partly cloudy skies.

We do have a Heat Advisory in effect through this evening. However, it is almost guaranteed we will see another one issued for tomorrow, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see an Excessive Heat Warning issued as we go into next week. More on that in a second.

Don’t expect much in the way of relief tonight. Lows are expected to only get into the upper 70’s tonight thanks to all of the moisture in the air. Aside from an isolated shower or storm, most of the activity will wrap up once the sun goes down.

For our Saturday, we will see a disturbance brush the ArkLaMiss to the north and east, with the vast majority of the shower and thunderstorm activity staying out of our area. However, said locations will have the best pf seeing showers and thunderstorms through the course of the day tomorrow. Those who don’t see this activity will continue to bake, with highs in the mid to upper 90’s expected, with “feels like” temperatures at 105+ once again.

Get used to sweating it out. High pressure will get established and centered very close to us, which will allow for stifling heat to build, especially for the second half of the weekend into the first half of the week. Highs could very easily hit the century mark on Monday here in the twin cities, with “feels like” temperatures 110+, some locations possibly hitting 120.

Rain chances during this time will also be very limited thanks to the location of the high pressure center, so do not count on much relief from showers and storms.

With this being said, this is dangerous heat. It’s not so much the actual air temperature, but the amount of moisture will be high enough to not let your body efficiently cool. It is imperative that folks, especially anyone who has to spend extended periods of time outdoors, are practicing heat safety. It will not take long for someone to be overcame by this heat.

The good news is, there will be a “not so hot” front that moves in by the time we get to Wednesday. This will offer better chances for showers and storms and cooler temperatures. Still, with this being said, highs will still be in the lower to middle 90’s.

Low storm chances and highs in the middle 90’s will remain the case through the end of the week and into the weekend.