WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today marks the 4th day in a row that the Monroe Regional Airport has reached 100 degree temperatures, and also the 3rd day in a row that we have reached 105 degrees.

Tonight, overnight lows will struggle too cool off, hopefully dropping into the lower 80s. Clouds will thin and clear out early in the evening leaving clear conditions overnight. Overall, it will be a warm, muggy, but quiet night.

Tomorrow, the overall prospect for any form of precipitation will be slim, but not zero. There will be a slight chance that showers and storms may meander into our area later in the evening. Daytime highs will soar to borderline dangerous temperatures. It is likely that we will experience 100+ degree temperatures in the afternoon, again. The excessive heat warning that covers the entire region has also been extended until tomorrow evening.